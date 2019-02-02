AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (EEMD) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st.

EEMD opened at $23.89 on Friday. AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/aam-sp-emerging-markets-high-dividend-value-etf-eemd-announces-0-01-monthly-dividend.html.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.