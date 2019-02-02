$98.50 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $98.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $98.70 million. BancFirst reported sales of $93.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $402.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.60 million to $403.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $418.55 million, with estimates ranging from $417.30 million to $419.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $100.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of BANF traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,326. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

