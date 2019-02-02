9,654 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 370.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 75,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 18.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 50.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 100.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

