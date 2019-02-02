892,739 Shares in eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 892,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 1.51% of eXp World as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.95 on Friday. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.56 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 238.59% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 231.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $84,329.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,410 shares of company stock valued at $246,185. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

