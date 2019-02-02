$69.83 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (OLED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce $69.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $115.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $246.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $248.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $329.98 million, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $363.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.63.

OLED opened at $104.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $167.70.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $342,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

