6,856 Shares in Surface Oncology Inc (SURF) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 595.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of SURF opened at $5.69 on Friday. Surface Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surface Oncology Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/6856-shares-in-surface-oncology-inc-surf-purchased-by-meeder-asset-management-inc.html.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.