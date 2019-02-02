6,570 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4,863.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 9,773,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $193.96 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

