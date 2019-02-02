6,414 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after buying an additional 3,918,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after buying an additional 3,918,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 81.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,050,000 after buying an additional 28,445,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,012,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,085,000 after buying an additional 1,116,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,151,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,781,000 after buying an additional 426,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 54,200 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $2,628,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,788 shares of company stock worth $15,482,157. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

