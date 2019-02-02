$459.32 Million in Sales Expected for Corecivic Inc (CXW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) to post sales of $459.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corecivic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.43 million. Corecivic posted sales of $440.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corecivic will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corecivic.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Corecivic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 target price on Corecivic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of CXW opened at $19.50 on Friday. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

In other Corecivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $108,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 411.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 2,332.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corecivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.