4,063 Shares in iShares Dow Jones US Financial (IYF) Purchased by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial by 32,183.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $116.79 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Financial has a 1-year low of $99.30 and a 1-year high of $126.43.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

