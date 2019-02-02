$37.41 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Corp (THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce sales of $37.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.02 million and the highest is $37.80 million. First Financial posted sales of $35.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.
On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $148.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.02 million to $150.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $148.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $41.87 on Friday. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $507.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 35.17%.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.
