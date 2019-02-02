$37.41 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Corp (THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce sales of $37.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.02 million and the highest is $37.80 million. First Financial posted sales of $35.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $148.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.02 million to $150.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $148.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $41.87 on Friday. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $507.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

