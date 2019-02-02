3,615 Shares in Deere & Company (DE) Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $42,481,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 23,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,282,000 after purchasing an additional 210,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.88. 1,704,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.
DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.
In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,698.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.
