$350.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post sales of $350.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $337.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.40 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $321.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.18 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 32.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

In related news, insider Bobby Berman sold 1,391 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $140,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.38 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.