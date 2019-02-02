$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.84 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $15.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $372,578.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $73.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

