2U (TWOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on 2U to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $80.00 target price on 2U and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.73.

Get 2U alerts:

2U stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. 2U has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $499,958.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $571,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of 2U by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of 2U by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.