$292.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (CUB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report sales of $292.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.68 million. Cubic reported sales of $340.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $379.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cubic from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.03 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cubic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

Shares of Cubic stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 140,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,890. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cubic has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cubic by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth $17,899,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cubic by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,652,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth $6,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Cubic by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,466,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,171,000 after buying an additional 67,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

