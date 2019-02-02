26,500 Shares in Ciena Co. (CIEN) Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,326,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $2,151,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $2,283,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Bank of America lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ciena from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $32.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $314,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $38.30 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

