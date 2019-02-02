$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for McDermott International Inc (MDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for McDermott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. McDermott International posted sales of $718.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 276%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

Get McDermott International alerts:

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Tareq Kawash purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Dickson acquired 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $396,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,494.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 161,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,808 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDR stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.52.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDermott International (MDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.