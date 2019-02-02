$2.57 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.65. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.81.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $84.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $10,872,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 52,930 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

