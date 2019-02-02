16,977 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 48,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

ILPT opened at $21.35 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 25th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NasdaqGS:ILPT) operates independently of Select Income REIT as of December 27, 2018.

