$165.86 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk Inc (ZEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to announce sales of $165.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.14 million. Zendesk reported sales of $123.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $592.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.64 million to $593.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $782.53 million, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $813.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $71.70 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

ZEN stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,614. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other Zendesk news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,918,803.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $370,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,261.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,794 shares of company stock worth $7,014,771 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

