1,624 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLF. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “1,624 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/1624-shares-in-sun-life-financial-inc-slf-purchased-by-we-are-one-seven-llc.html.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.