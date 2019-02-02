$126.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $126.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.31 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $124.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $452.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.49 million to $452.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $473.87 million, with estimates ranging from $473.21 million to $475.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUTH. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

