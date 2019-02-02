124,147 Shares in First Data Corp (FDC) Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,387,000 after buying an additional 7,465,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,211,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,939,000 after buying an additional 2,939,632 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,520,000 after buying an additional 2,589,611 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,728,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,291,000 after buying an additional 2,220,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,739,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,737,000 after buying an additional 1,897,915 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDC shares. ValuEngine cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura increased their target price on First Data from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Data from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on First Data from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

NYSE FDC opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.30. First Data Corp has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other First Data news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $2,171,541.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,890,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,767 shares in the company, valued at $12,592,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,025 shares of company stock worth $4,716,382. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/124147-shares-in-first-data-corp-fdc-acquired-by-regentatlantic-capital-llc.html.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.