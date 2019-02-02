12,000 Shares in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,451 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $61,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $59,329,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,937,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after buying an additional 1,590,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 57.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,138,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after buying an additional 1,506,353 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

