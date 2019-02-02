1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1233-$1244, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.1-800-Flowers.Com also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

FLWS stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.27.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. reiterated a sell rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Monday, October 15th. Sidoti upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $41,912.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,631.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,734 shares of company stock worth $2,437,038. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

