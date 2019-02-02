1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 23685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.50 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.86%.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118,144 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.27.
About 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
