$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $984.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $40.97 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

