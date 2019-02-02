$0.42 EPS Expected for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 14,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $273,607.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,984 shares in the company, valued at $273,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 452.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,562,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $187,772,000 after buying an additional 6,194,652 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $87,588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $425,035,000 after buying an additional 1,521,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $425,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $26,053,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

