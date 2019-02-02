$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phoenix New Media’s earnings. Phoenix New Media posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phoenix New Media will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phoenix New Media.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Phoenix New Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 71,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,193. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $287.19 million, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Phoenix New Media worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.