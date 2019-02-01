Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $31.39 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products.

