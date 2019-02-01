Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products.

