Zurcoin Trading Up 65.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Zurcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zurcoin has a total market capitalization of $36,661.00 and $8.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded 65.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zurcoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001353 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zurcoin

ZUR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zurcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zurcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.