Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 19,207 Shares of Pentair PLC (PNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 222,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 171,629 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 14,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,938. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.74 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

