Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 86.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,029. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $70.77.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $810.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 479,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $31,090,588.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $116,638,987.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

