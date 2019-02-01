Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.53 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,619,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $391,357.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.14. 24,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $139.77.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

