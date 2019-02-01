Zuora (ZUO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zuora from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zuora from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Zuora stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zuora has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $37.78.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Marc Diouane sold 130,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $2,352,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,222,667 shares of company stock worth $22,684,804 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $147,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 257.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

