Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $25.70.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
