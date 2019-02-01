Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 481.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 1,033,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 333,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

