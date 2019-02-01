Zions Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,082 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 857% compared to the typical daily volume of 531 put options.

Shares of ZION opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Zions Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.48 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorp news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $59,957.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $373,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $729,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

