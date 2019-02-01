Zinc Media Group (ZIN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) traded up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 6,562,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 1,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).
Zinc Media Group Company Profile (LON:ZIN)
Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.
