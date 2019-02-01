Zillow Group (Z) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on Z. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a negative rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.76.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 55,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.43. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

In other news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $169,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $56,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $18,908,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,179,897 shares of company stock valued at $67,096,564 and have sold 5,962 shares valued at $185,370. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

