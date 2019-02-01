ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Hits Market Cap of $46,124.00

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. ZeusNetwork has a total market cap of $46,124.00 and approximately $382.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00032135 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus . ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com

ZeusNetwork Token Trading

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.