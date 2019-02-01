ZeusCrowdfunding Trading 93.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEUS)

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market capitalization of $209,603.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded 93.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusCrowdfunding alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00017716 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io . ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Trading

ZeusCrowdfunding can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusCrowdfunding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusCrowdfunding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.