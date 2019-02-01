Zap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,559.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $731,279.00 and approximately $4,559.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.14 or 0.10770756 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000908 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

