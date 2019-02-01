Zacks: OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (ONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 51 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

ONE stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $129,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the third quarter worth $138,000. Sensato Investors LLC boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 437.1% in the third quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $780,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

