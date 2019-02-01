Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) to “Hold”

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFSF. ValuEngine lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. MutualFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $177,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $94,711.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,636 shares of company stock valued at $343,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFSF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 295,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.