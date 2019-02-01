Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of Hawaii have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s earnings surprise history is decent as it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter 2018 results were supported by higher revenues and lower provisions. With a rising interest-rate environment and improving non-interest bearing deposits, the company's net interest income and net interest margin are expected to grow. Also, its steady capital deployment actions reflect strong balance sheet position. However, escalating costs, mainly from expanding franchise, are likely to deter bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential for the stock.”

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $166.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,859,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,859,000 after acquiring an additional 127,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after acquiring an additional 275,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,858,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.