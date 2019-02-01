Zacks Investment Research Lowers Polarityte (PTE) to Sell

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

PTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Securities started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

PTE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 1,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $377.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.41. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 4,259.44% and a negative return on equity of 258.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

