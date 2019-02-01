Zacks Investment Research Lowers MAXIMUS (MMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS, Inc. is an extremely dynamic and complex organization that offers government and industry a range of unique services, products, and solutions. The diverse services and products that MAXIMUS offers may be categorized into three groups: Government Program Management and Operations, Consulting, and Systems. Government Program Management and Operations focuses on having a measurable impact on the lives of the citizens we help government serve. The insights of MAXIMUS Consulting, and the technological innovations advanced through Systems, help government gain program efficiencies and pursue improvements that in turn benefit citizens. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $72.45.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $558.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Mark Andrekovich sold 7,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $548,923.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,681 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

