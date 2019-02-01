Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Alta Mesa Resources from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alta Mesa Resources to $6.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alta Mesa Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alta Mesa Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.14.

NASDAQ AMR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,362. Alta Mesa Resources has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 556.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 108,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Mesa Resources (AMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.